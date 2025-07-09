Russia’s largest aerial assault on Ukraine: 700 drones, hypersonic missiles target cities as Trump pledges more arms

Russia launched a record 728 drones at Ukraine on Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of escalating air assaults.

The disastrous attack happened hours after US President Donald Trump pledged to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv and directed unusually sharp criticism at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Kyiv's military managed to down nearly all the drones, some of the six hypersonic missiles launched by Russia caused unspecified damage.

Casualties reported The widespread attacks resulted in one person dying from drone debris in western Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Closer to the battle zone, eight people were reported killed by drones and guided bombs in the Ukrainian-held part of the frontline Donetsk region.

Part of Russia's overnight strike was aimed at the northwestern city of Lutsk, close to NATO-member Poland, where about 50 Russian drones and five missiles were launched.

Even though the strike was the biggest of the war, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Only buildings were damaged, including a storage facility of a local enterprise and some parking structures which caught fire, said the city's mayor, Ihor Polishchuk.

Zelenskiy calls for ‘biting sanctions’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, preparing to meet US envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome ahead of a gathering of countries friendly to Ukraine, said the strike highlighted the need for "biting sanctions" on Russia's income, including on countries that buy Russian oil.

Zelenskiy also met Pope Leo, who offered to host peace talks at the Vatican, an offer he deemed "entirely possible" but noted that Russia has so far rejected, the news agency reported.

Trump’s shifting stance against Russia President Trump, who returned to power this year vowing a swift end to the conflict, had previously taken a more conciliatory tone toward Moscow, as compared to his predecessor Joe Biden, who supported Kyiv.

However, on Tuesday, he said that he might support a bill that would impose steep sanctions on Russia, including 500 per cent tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports, Reuters said.

He also expressed frustration towards the Russian president, stating, "We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin ... He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

When pressed for details about his action against Putin, Trump said, "I wouldn't tell you. We want to have a little surprise."

Responses from International players The US president's promise of supplying more defensive weapons appears to reverse a Pentagon decision to halt some critical munitions supplies to Ukraine.

Europe is also working separately on sanctions against Moscow.

But initial rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have so far borne little fruit, with Moscow yet to accept an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Trump and accepted by Kyiv.

Shortly after Wednesday's attack, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that diplomatic solutions to end the war had been exhausted and vowed to continue supporting Kyiv.