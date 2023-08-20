Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft which was launched to make soft-landing on the south pole of the moon has crashed on the lunar surface, the space agency Roscosmos confirmed on Sunday. The Russian Space Agency said that the crash occurred due to a deviation between actual and calculated parameters of the propulsion maneuver which led Luna-25 to an unintended orbit resulting in a collision with the lunar surface.