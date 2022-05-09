Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia's military action in Ukraine is necessary response to Western policies: Vladimir Putin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with CEO of Znanie Society Maxim Dreval in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2022.
1 min read . 01:13 PM IST

  Ukraine- Russia war: Russian President Vladimir Putin likens Russia's action in Ukraine to the Soviet fighting in World War II

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia's intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".

Speaking at a military parade Monday marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

Here are the major highlights of Vladimir Putin's address on Victory Day:

 

Russia was facing 'absolutely unacceptable threat' in Ukraine: Putin

Vladimir Putin says Russia's military action in Ukraine is a timely and necessary response to Western policies.

Everything must be done to avoid 'horror of global war' said Putin.

Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honor the troops who fell in combat said Putin.

Putin told thousands of troops gathered in Moscow's Red Square that Russian forces in Ukraine were continuing the battle against Nazism, but that it was important "to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again."

"Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred," Vladimir P said. "Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland."

Putin's 11-minute speech on day 75 of the invasion offered no assessment of progress in the war and gave no indication of how long it might continue.

