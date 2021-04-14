Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he has received the second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus and said he hopes Russians follow his example.

Just like the first dose, the Russian president took the second vaccine dose out of sight of the cameras.

"I want to inform you that right now, before entering this room, I also received the second vaccination," he said at a televised meeting. "I assume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example."

Putin got his first coronavirus shot on March 23, also out of sight of the cameras.

The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs. It has not said which of Russia's three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, he has received.

Russian authorities had earlier given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three received the authorisation before completing advanced trials experts say are necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocol.

However, a recent study in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it's still unclear whether the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease. No data on efficacy of the two other vaccines have been released.

