Putin’s limbs are ‘shaking uncontrollably’ according to the Russian spy, following recent footage of the president gripping table in a meeting with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko
MOSCOW :Even as the war between Russia and Ukraine sees no end as of yet, the Russian President might have received a deadline from his doctors, according to reports revealed by Russian intelligence source.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) official has said that the 69 year old President “has a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer." The officer also stated that Putin is losing his eyesight.
And he added, “He has no more than two to three years to stay alive."
The officials statement comes amid a growing speculation of the Russian President's rapidly detreating health. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday denied speculation that President Putin was ill, saying there were no signs pointing to any ailment.
The FSB official said," We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say. They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably.", according to a part of the message released by news.com.au.
Earlier this month, Express had carried a report which said that Putin underwent a surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen. The operation "went well and without complications", the report further said, attributing the information to Telegram channel General SVR linked to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.
On the political front, the Russian President last week met with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi. Even during the event, Putin was caught on camera awkwardly twisting his feet while the pair sat down for talks.
Speculations of Putin suffering from Parkinson’s and MS on top of cancer arose when he was spotted making odd movements on TV.
Reportedly, Ukrainian spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said, “He (Vladimir Putin) has several serious illnesses, one of which is cancer."
Putin’s terminal prognosis emerged in a secret message from the Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov now hiding out from Putin’s assassins in Britain.
The spook told him Putin has to squint at even the huge lettering he is given and is terrifying staff with abrupt mood changes.
The message added, “He won’t wear glasses to help because that would be a sign of weakness. He used to be composed with subordinates but now he has outbursts of uncontrolled fury. He has gone completely nuts and trusts almost no one."
