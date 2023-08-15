Russia's rouble remain volatile after central bank's 350 points rate hike1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The Russian rouble, having experienced a depreciation of over 20% against the US dollar since the commencement of the Ukraine conflict
Russia's rouble gave up early gains on Tuesday after the central bank of the country called an emergency meeting and decided to increase the benchmark rates by 350 basis points to 12%. The move came with an objective to head off heavy currency losses which plunged past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday, news agency Reuters reported.