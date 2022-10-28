Russia's satellite threat tests laws of war4 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 10:15 AM IST
Ukraine's military relies heavily on Elon Musk's SpaceX for broadband internet beamed from its low-Earth orbiting Starlink satellite network
A Russian official's threat this week to "strike" Western satellites aiding Ukraine highlights an untested area of international law, raising concerns among space lawyers and industry executives about the safety of objects in orbit.