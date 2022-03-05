This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas; forces not able to reach Indians
Focus on Indians in North-East Ukraine, the Russian envoy told news agencies and added “Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas; forces not able to reach Indians."
No way to pick them up. Have to meet at places not under attack, the Russian envoy also said.
Ukraine Russia crisis will have consequences for the whole world including Russia-India ties, to what extent, it'll be reflected, can't say now. There may be an impact in terms of transactions, possibility of financial cooperation in connection with sanctions, Russian envoy also added.
Earlier today, the Centre informed that from Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far no one left in Kharkiv.
The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation, said Arindam Bagchi from the Ministry of external affairs on Saturday. The best option would be a ceasefire.
We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered. In nearby Pisochyn, we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today, he also said. “The problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives."
As many as 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 Indian evacuees from the war-hit Ukraine, the Centre said, adding, “Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far." A total of 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.
