Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 03:38 PM IST
This means that Sputnik is 'one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators'
Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.
UK economy shows surprising surge after clocking worst year since 17092 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Myanmar sanctions should target coup leaders, not people: UN2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
Union budget instrument to attain Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Sitharaman2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
SC issues notice to Twitter, Centre on plea to check fake news, hate speech2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.