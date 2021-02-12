OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF
File Photo: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires (REUTERS)
File Photo: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires (REUTERS)

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 03:38 PM IST ANI

This means that Sputnik is 'one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators'

Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covid-19 vaccination program

UK economy shows surprising surge after clocking worst year since 1709

2 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Demonstrators wave flags of National League for Democracy party against the military coup in Yangon

Myanmar sanctions should target coup leaders, not people: UN

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament

Union budget instrument to attain Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Sitharaman

2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
The Supreme Court ordered the matter to be tagged with similar pending petitions seeking social media regulation. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

SC issues notice to Twitter, Centre on plea to check fake news, hate speech

2 min read . 03:13 PM IST

This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout