Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF

This means that Sputnik is 'one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators'

Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.

This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

