Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF
File Photo: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF

1 min read . 03:38 PM IST ANI

This means that Sputnik is 'one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators'

Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.

Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttar Pradesh RERA deregisters two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API

2 min read . 04:00 PM IST

Indian Railways to soon connect Mizoram's capital Aizawl with its network. Details here

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST

CAIT complaints about discounts on purchases through e-commerce firms, being examined by CCI

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST

UK economy shows surprising surge after clocking worst year since 1709

2 min read . 03:32 PM IST

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttar Pradesh RERA deregisters two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API

2 min read . 04:00 PM IST

Indian Railways to soon connect Mizoram's capital Aizawl with its network. Details here

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST

CAIT complaints about discounts on purchases through e-commerce firms, being examined by CCI

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST

UK economy shows surprising surge after clocking worst year since 1709

2 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.