Russia's strategy in Ukraine: Where it has failed. Read here

“The Russian military that has gone in from Belarus in the north is essentially the B team, while the more elite bits of the military that came from north east of Kyiv and the south have performed better," said General Richard Barrons, who retired as commander of the U.K.’s Joint Forces Command in 2016. “They were also on easier more open ground and had the big advantage of shorter supply lines, with a firm foot on the ground in Crimea."

