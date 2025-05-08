Russia’s Victory Day parade: Xi Jinping meets Vladimir Putin, vows ‘friendship of steel’ in showdown against the West

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (May 8) pledged to deepen their strategic partnership, with Xi declaring that their nations should be “true friends of steel that have been through a hundred trials by fire.” The statement came as Xi arrived in Moscow for a four-day visit, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

Putin welcomed Xi warmly, calling him a “dear friend” and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to “communicate directly.” Putin confirmed he plans to visit China “with pleasure.”

Anti-Western messaging At their Kremlin talks, both leaders emphasised the importance of countering Western dominance. Xi said China and Russia should “safeguard international fairness and justice” and work to “eliminate external interference.”

Putin underscored their alignment, describing the relationship as a “fully fledged partnership and strategic interests.” He added: “Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand guard over historical truth and counteract modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism.”

Victory Day symbolism The timing of Xi’s visit is significant, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. “The victory over fascism, achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices, is of lasting significance,” Putin told Xi. The Chinese leader will attend the Victory Day parade on Friday (May 9), where Chinese troops will march alongside Russian soldiers on Red Square.

Military and diplomatic show of strength Armies from 13 countries are expected to participate in the parade, though North Korean troops will not be present, despite recent military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. Xi’s presence, however, underscores Beijing’s growing role as Russia’s primary diplomatic and economic backer following Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

“China will resolutely defend its own interests as well as those of Russia and other developing countries,” Xi said, highlighting his country’s continued support for Moscow.

Energy and trade talks Beyond symbolism, the leaders are discussing tangible issues, including trade and energy. Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said the talks would cover Russia’s oil and gas supplies to China and cooperation within the BRICS bloc, which recently expanded its membership.

Notable guests and defiance of the EU Xi is among over two dozen foreign leaders attending the festivities. Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, both defying EU pressure, have also arrived in Moscow. “Nobody can order me where to go or not to go,” Fico said ahead of his visit.

Other dignitaries include the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Burkina Faso. Putin met Wednesday with Cuban and Venezuelan leaders, signing a new strategic partnership agreement with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Ongoing Ukraine conflict Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the Ukraine war looms large. Putin announced a 72-hour ceasefire starting Thursday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a 30-day truce. However, tensions remain high, with both sides launching airstrikes on each other’s capitals this week.