Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and conveyed that India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in the future.

"Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean," said Singh in the meeting, according to the defence ministry.

Singh also extended his heartiest gratitude for the warm welcome and wonderful arrangements, and discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes.

Defence Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov also took part in the meeting.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia.

Singh also had a very productive India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC M&MTC) meeting with Andrey Belousov.

The Defence Minister pressed Russia to expedite the supply of two remaining units of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems as he held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart, reported PTI.

“Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” said Singh in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Russia said this visit aims to further deepen India- Russia defence cooperation in line with the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Earlier this month, Kremlin said that preparations were under way for Putin's visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is likely to take place in early 2025.

Earlier in the day, Singh laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow."

Singh also interacted with the members of Indian community and highlighted growth trajectory of India. He lauded the contribution of Indian diaspora in Russia.

On Monday, in presence of singh, Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tushil was commissioned into the force at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad.