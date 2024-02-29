Russia's Vladimir Putin says West creating 'real' risk of nuclear war
Russia's Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state of nation address on Thursday, accusing Western countries of creating the conditions for a global nuclear conflict that would “destroy civilization". His statement came as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its third year on February 24.