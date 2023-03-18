Russia's Vladimir Putin to be arrested? Here's when an ICC warrant works

Russia's Vladimir Putin to be arrested? Here's when an ICC warrant works2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's his war crimes arrest warrant could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, linking him to the war crime of deporting Ukrainian children - at least hundreds - to the other country. While the move is largely symbolic, it is likely to have some repercussions on Moscow and its top leader as the war progresses.
