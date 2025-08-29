Vladimir Putin’s December India visit confirmed by Kremlin amid Trump tariff war: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit to India in December this year amid Trump tariff war, AFP reported citing the Kremlin.

Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a regional summit in China on Monday, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov who informed reporters, stating the duo would talk about the "preparation for the December visit".

As part of a broader effort to pressure Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on Indian goods as penalty for New Delhi’s large-scale purchases of Russian oil, which kicked off on August 27.

The 50 per cent tariff imposed on the majority of Indian goods exported to the US comprises the 25 per cent tariff rate which Trump announced in late July.

Energy exports are a critical source of revenue for Russia’s government. Russia is also a major arms supplier to India, and the two countries have maintained close relations since the Soviet era.

In response to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Western allies have aimed to reduce Russia’s export earnings, AFP reported.

Despite these efforts, Russia has managed to redirect its energy exports from Europe to countries like India and China, ensuring the continued flow of billions of dollars.

Putin has drastically reduced his foreign trips since the start of the Ukraine invasion, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him. Since India is not a member of the ICC, it is not obliged to detain Putin, the report added.

India's Ambassador to Russia calls US' decision as ‘unfair, unreasonable and unjustified’ India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar in an interview to TASS a few days ago said that India will continue procuring oil from wherever it gets the "best deal" and "take measures" to safeguard its national interest amid the tariffs. He termed the move "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified".

"First of all, we have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India and India's cooperation with Russia as of several other countries has helped to bring about stability in the oil market, global oil market. So the US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified. Now government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country," the Ambassador stated, ANI quoted him as saying to TASS.

He added, “And the trade takes place on commercial basis. So if the basis of commercial transaction trade imports are right, Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal. So that's what the current situation is.”

Kumar emphasised that India's trade with Russia is driven by shared interests and market dynamics, noting that other countries, including the US and those in Europe, are also maintaining trade relations with Russia. "Our trade is based on market factors and done with the overall object of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. There are other countries, including the US itself and in Europe, trading with Russia," he mentioned.

