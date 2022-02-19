With tension escalating between Ukraine and Russia, full military mobilization was ordered on Saturday by separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine. Also soldiers have been put on standby in Kremlin-backed eastern territories Donetsk and Luhansk. As Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskiy asserted that the country is looking at ‘peace’, the US vice president Kamala Harris said, The world “is at a decisive moment in history." Meanwhile, several European nations have asked citizens to leave Ukraine. Check the latest development here.