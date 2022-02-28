Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with their hosts to house up to 1,00,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the military crackdown by Russian troops, said company CEO Brian Chesky on Monday.

“Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free," Chesky took to Twitter to say.

“We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania. If you can host a refugee, go here: http://airbnb.org/get-involved," he added.

Further, Chesky urged people to donate to Airbnb for keeping up with the costs of the efforts.

“All stays are free for refugees, funded by Airbnb, http://Airbnb.org donors and through the generosity of Hosts," he said.

“While we work to finalize these details, refugees and asylum seekers who are in need of immediate support can get help from: http://help.unhcr.org/ukraine," added Chesky.

This comes as the United Nations said earlier in the day that tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded on Thursday.

Some 1,96,000 Ukrainians have already fled over the Polish border, its frontier guards said Sunday. On Friday alone, 50,000 Ukrainians arrived.

Of the 47,000 Ukrainians who have crossed into Romania since Thursday, 22,000 have already gone on to other countries, said the government.

Some 71,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Hungary since the invasion, said the country's interior ministry.

More than 17,600 Ukrainians have crossed into Slovakia since Thursday, the UNHCR said. The Slovak ministry of interior told news agency AFP that 6,514 crossed on Sunday between midnight and 6 am alone.

At least 70,000 Ukrainians have also crossed into Moldova.

Some 1,60,000 people are thought to be internally displaced within Ukraine.

"Displacement in Ukraine is growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

The UN' refugee agency, UNHCR, says it is planning to deal with up to four million if the situation worsens.

But the European Union's crisis management commissioner says the figure could reach seven million.

Airbnb last year helped to resettle refugees following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, providing housing to more than 21,000 people. The company operates in more than 220 countries and regions.

