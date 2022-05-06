Russia-Ukraine crisis Day 72: End this ‘senseless, ruthless war’, says UN Chief

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet estimated that 6,731 civilian deaths and injuries have been recorded since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its Day 72, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to unite and put an end to the bloodbath. Calling the war 'senseless, ruthless and limitless in its potential for global harm', the top UN human rights official said even a one-day cease-fire would prevent dozens of civilian deaths and injuries.
Guterres said he did not "mince words" with Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country's February 24 invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the country's territorial integrity and the UN Charter and "it must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia and the entire world."
In his meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Guterres said he also focused on the need for quick action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy in open markets.
The UN chief emphasized that the solution to the global food insecurity requires reintegrating Ukraine's agricultural production and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus into world markets, despite the war.
Russia and Ukraine together produce 30% of the world's wheat supply, 20% of its corn, and 75% of its sunflower seed oil.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet estimated that 6,731 civilian deaths and injuries have been recorded since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
From late February for about five weeks, she said, Russian forces in areas around Kyiv targeted civilian men whom they considered suspicious, detaining, beating, summarily executing them, and in some cases taking them to Belarus and Russia. In other Russian-controlled areas including the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, she said her office continues to document arbitrary detentions and possible enforced disappearances of local officials, journalists, civil society activists, retired members of the armed forces and other civilians by Russian troops and affiliated armed groups.
A one-day cease-fire would spare the lives of at least 50 civilians, prevent 30-70 civilians from being injured and a dozen from becoming disabled, and allow several thousand civilians "to safely leave areas where they are currently trapped in hostilities."
