Russia-Ukraine crisis: ‘Deeply concerned’ about students in Sumy, says MEA

Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson, says the government has strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments to create a safe corridor so students could be evacuated
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) today said in view of the developing situation in war-torn Ukraine, the government is “deeply concerned" about Indian students stuck in Sumy area. Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson, said the government has strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments to create a safe corridor so students could be evacuated.
“We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said, news agency ANI reported.
Bagchi said the Centre has advised students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. “Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students," he said.
Buses have been arranged to evacuate 298 Indian students from Pisochyn in the Kharkiv region, the embassy of India in Ukraine said on Saturday. The ministry of external affairs said the highest attention is on eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin.
“We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses are already operational, more buses later in the evening. About 900-1000 Indians were stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy," Bagchi said.
The government has said over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since it issued advisories. “There are more people left in the conflict zone," the MEA added.
10,800 Indians brought back by special flights:
Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens, 17 special flights have come back to the country today from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and 3 C-17 IAF flights, Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.
While Civilian flights carried 3,142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers. So far, over 9,364 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights. 7 flights of C-17 have so far evacuated 1,428 passengers and taken 9.7 tonnes of relief material.
Today's special flights:
Today, 11 special civilian flights are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in New Delhi and one in Mumbai. Five flights will originate from Budapest, 2 from Rzeszow and 4 from Suceava. Four C-17 aircraft are airborne for Romania, Poland and Slovakia.
