Amid Russia's large-scale invasion of neighbouring country Ukraine, Russian expatriate and critic of Vladimir Putin, Garry Kasparov in his list of recommendations to stop the war has said NATO countries and their allies must support Ukraine "militarily" with everything but boots on the ground. This could include weapons, intel, and cyber security, he said.

The 13th World Chess Champion, now a politician and a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the world must "bankrupt Putin's war machine", and "freeze and seize" Russia's finances and those of him and his gang.

Notably, the 58-year-old Kasparov left Russia in 2014 citing fear of persecution and currently lives in Croatia. Kasparov held the world number one ranking from 1984 until his retirement in 2005, a record 255 months overall.

Ok, after years of warnings were ignored and hearing "Garry, you were right!" all damn day today, I'll repeat what I said in 2014: Stop telling me I was right and listen to what I'm saying now. My recommendations follow: 1/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

In a series of tweets, Kasparov said Russia must be kicked "out of every international and financial institution", including PACE, Interpol, etc.

He said all ambassadors from Russia must be recalled and that the new message to Russia should be to "stop or be isolated completely".

"Ban all elements of Putin's global propaganda machine. Turn them off, shut them down, send them home. Stop helping the dictator spread lies and hate," he added.

In his list of recommendations, Kasparov said the countries must "expose and act against Putin's lackeys in the free world".

"If Schröder and his ilk continue to work for Putin, bring charges. Ask the owners and advertisers of networks platforming Putin propagandists like Carlson why they allow it," he added.

As per Kasparov, the world needs to find a replacement for Russian oil and gas. "Pressure OPEC, increase production, reopen Keystone. You can't save the planet if you don't save the people on it," he said.

"Cannot ignore the political 5th column of Putinists, from the far-right & left in EU to the tankies & Trump & his GOP followers in the US. They may have the right to support a brutal dictator's war in order to criticize Biden, but it's disgusting and anti-American. Do not forget," he said.

Earlier today, after the launch of the military operation by Russia, Kasparov had tweeted: “Every dollar in trade with Russia since he invaded Ukraine in 2014, every Euro of corrupt deals with his cronies, helped Putin build the war machine he is using to slaughter civilians in Europe today."

"Now you must help Ukraine fight against the monster you helped create," he said.

