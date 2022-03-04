This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The draft resolution was approved with total 32 votes were in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Continuing with its earlier stand, India has once again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of setting up an independent international inquiry commission in the wake of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Continuing with its earlier stand, India has once again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of setting up an independent international inquiry commission in the wake of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The draft resolution was approved with total 32 votes were in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.
The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The draft resolution was approved with total 32 votes were in favour while two against – Russia and Eritrea – and 13 nations abstained from voting including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.
Among countries that voted in favour of the draft resolution included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, the UK and the US. "The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," the Council tweeted.
Among countries that voted in favour of the draft resolution included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, the UK and the US. "The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," the Council tweeted.
During the council meet, Ukraine's Ambassador also called for a minute of silence to be observed by delegations in tribute to all victims in Ukraine.
During the council meet, Ukraine's Ambassador also called for a minute of silence to be observed by delegations in tribute to all victims in Ukraine.
India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week. The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow “completely and unconditionally" withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine. India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.
India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week. The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow “completely and unconditionally" withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine. India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.