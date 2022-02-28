As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, raising concerns among Indian exporters, the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) on Monday clarified coverage on export transactions to Moscow has not been withdrawn. It further said that it has only changed the cover category for the country from ‘Open Cover’ to ‘Restricted Cover Category – I’ (RCC-I), under which revolving limits (normally valid for a year) are approved specifically on a case-to-case basis.

