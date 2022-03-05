Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: UN Security Council to meet, Samsung halts goods

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A house is on fire following shelling on the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday. 
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:34 AM IST Livemint

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted NATO as “weak" for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia steps up its attacks. In Brussels, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and allies are providing “extensive" support for Ukraine

05 Mar 2022, 07:34 AM IST Samsung Halts Shipments of Phones, Chips to Russia

Samsung Electronics Co. said it had suspended product shipments to Russia, joining a growing list of companies from Apple Inc. to Microsoft Corp. that are halting sales and services in the country following its invasion of Ukraine last week.

05 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST UN Security Council to Meet Monday

The United Nations Security Council will meet Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The French and Mexican missions to the UN are seeking the Council’s approval of a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

“The world demands that Russia abide by international humanitarian law, which prohibits intentionally targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and allow humanitarian agencies full and secure access to people in need of aid," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council during a meeting on Friday.

05 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST  Russian Troops Near Second Nuclear Plant 

(Troops were close to a second nuclear plant, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council Friday, without naming the facility. “Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility," she said. The South Ukraine facility near Yuzhnoukrainsk is the country’s second-largest plant, according to BloombergNEF.

