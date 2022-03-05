Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: UN Security Council to meet, Samsung halts goods

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia Ukraine LIVE: The United Nations Security Council will meet Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The French and Mexican missions to the UN are seeking the Council’s approval of a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted NATO as “weak" for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia steps up its attacks. In Brussels, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and allies are providing “extensive" support for Ukraine