Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: UN Security Council to meet, Samsung halts goods

Russia Ukraine LIVE: The United Nations Security Council will meet Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The French and Mexican missions to the UN are seeking the Council’s approval of a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted NATO as “weak" for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia steps up its attacks. In Brussels, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and allies are providing “extensive" support for Ukraine
05 Mar 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Samsung Halts Shipments of Phones, Chips to Russia
Samsung Electronics Co. said it had suspended product shipments to Russia, joining a growing list of companies from Apple Inc. to Microsoft Corp. that are halting sales and services in the country following its invasion of Ukraine last week.
05 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST
UN Security Council to Meet Monday
“The world demands that Russia abide by international humanitarian law, which prohibits intentionally targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and allow humanitarian agencies full and secure access to people in need of aid," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council during a meeting on Friday.
05 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Russian Troops Near Second Nuclear Plant
(Troops were close to a second nuclear plant, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council Friday, without naming the facility. “Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility," she said. The South Ukraine facility near Yuzhnoukrainsk is the country’s second-largest plant, according to BloombergNEF.