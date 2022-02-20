With tension running high over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, cease-fire monitors along the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists reported a surge in violations.
20 Feb 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Switzerland calls on citizens to leave Donbas, urges sides to de-escalate
Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is urging Swiss nationals to leave the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas) amid escalations on the contact line.
"The FDFA recommends that people of Swiss nationality in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions leave these regions temporarily by their own means. Some airlines have reduced or suspended their flights to Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a Saturday travel update.
20 Feb 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia after invasion warning
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his country deserved more support in the face of a feared invasion, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that everything indicated Russia was preparing a "fully-fledged attack".
20 Feb 2022, 05:56 AM IST
G7 nations express 'grave concern' over military build-up in Ukraine, warn Russia of 'massive consequences'
The G7 Foreign Ministers expressed their grave concern about Russia's 'threatening' military build-up around Ukraine, in 'illegally annexed' Crimea and in Belarus and warned Moscow of "massive consequences" upon any further aggression against Ukraine.
20 Feb 2022, 05:56 AM IST
Biden to hold National Security Council meeting on Ukraine: White House
US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.
"President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time," Psaki said in a Saturday statement.