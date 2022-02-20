Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine, Joe Biden to meet with top aides

US President Joe Biden 
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Agencies

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: European countries stepped up warnings, urging citizens to leave Ukraine. A security conference in Germany brought together top U.S. and European officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

With tension running high over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, cease-fire monitors along the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists reported a surge in violations.

20 Feb 2022, 08:03 AM IST Switzerland calls on citizens to leave Donbas, urges sides to de-escalate

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is urging Swiss nationals to leave the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas) amid escalations on the contact line.

"The FDFA recommends that people of Swiss nationality in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions leave these regions temporarily by their own means. Some airlines have reduced or suspended their flights to Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a Saturday travel update.

20 Feb 2022, 05:57 AM IST Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia after invasion warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his country deserved more support in the face of a feared invasion, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that everything indicated Russia was preparing a "fully-fledged attack".

20 Feb 2022, 05:56 AM IST G7 nations express 'grave concern' over military build-up in Ukraine, warn Russia of 'massive consequences'

The G7 Foreign Ministers expressed their grave concern about Russia's 'threatening' military build-up around Ukraine, in 'illegally annexed' Crimea and in Belarus and warned Moscow of "massive consequences" upon any further aggression against Ukraine.

20 Feb 2022, 05:56 AM IST Biden to hold National Security Council meeting on Ukraine: White House

US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.

"President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time," Psaki said in a Saturday statement.

