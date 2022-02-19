Russia's leader will oversee major military drills along Ukraine's borders on Saturday, further escalating tensions after Washington said Moscow would invade within days, and Ukraine's president headed to Europe to drum up support.
More than 40 percent of the Russian forces on the Ukraine border are now in position for attack and Moscow has begun a campaign of destabilization, according to a US defense official.
The United States, which estimates that Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, has observed significant movements since Wednesday, the official said, insisting on anonymity.
Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit
Leading gas producers meet in Qatar from Sunday to discuss how to answer frantic world demand, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to stay away as Ukraine tensions soar, diplomats said.
The 11-member Gas Exporting Countries Forum holds its annual summit as the Ukraine showdown sends prices ever higher while Europe fears for its supplies from Russia.
Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US
Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the US accusations.
Biden now 'convinced' Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden says he is now “convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and assault the capital, an ominous assessment that emerged as the country's war-torn east saw more attacks that the West said could be designed to establish a pretext for an attack.
