Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Biden 'convinced' Moscow will launch invasion
LIVE UPDATES

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Biden 'convinced' Moscow will launch invasion

US President Joe Biden delivers a national update on the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border at the White House in Washington, DC (AFP)Premium
1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 11:00 AM IST Livemint

Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats. Biden reiterated his threat of crushing economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it does invade, and pressed Putin to reconsider.

Russia's leader will oversee major military drills along Ukraine's borders on Saturday, further escalating tensions after Washington said Moscow would invade within days, and Ukraine's president headed to Europe to drum up support.

 

More than 40 percent of the Russian forces on the Ukraine border are now in position for attack and Moscow has begun a campaign of destabilization, according to a US defense official.

 

The United States, which estimates that Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, has observed significant movements since Wednesday, the official said, insisting on anonymity.

 

 

19 Feb 2022, 10:25:39 AM IST

Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit

Leading gas producers meet in Qatar from Sunday to discuss how to answer frantic world demand, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to stay away as Ukraine tensions soar, diplomats said.

The 11-member Gas Exporting Countries Forum holds its annual summit as the Ukraine showdown sends prices ever higher while Europe fears for its supplies from Russia.

19 Feb 2022, 10:07:21 AM IST

Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US

Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the US accusations.

19 Feb 2022, 10:07:21 AM IST

Biden now 'convinced' Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden says he is now “convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and assault the capital, an ominous assessment that emerged as the country's war-torn east saw more attacks that the West said could be designed to establish a pretext for an attack.

