Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Biden 'convinced' Moscow will launch invasion

US President Joe Biden delivers a national update on the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border at the White House in Washington, DC

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats. Biden reiterated his threat of crushing economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it does invade, and pressed Putin to reconsider.