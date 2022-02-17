Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Rebels accuse govt forces of mortar shelling

Russia's defense ministry said its forces were pulling back after exercises in southern and western military districts near Ukraine. But Western countries warn there is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's border.
More armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital have been spotted, Britain's defense intelligence chief said in rare public comments.
Up to 7,000 more troops have moved to the border in recent days, including some arriving on Wednesday, a senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said, without providing evidence.
17 Feb 2022, 10:25:37 AM IST
Russia could launch 'false' pretext to invade Ukraine 'at any moment': White House official
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday (local time) said that the window for a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains open. During a briefing, Psaki said that the window for a potential Russian attack on Ukraine remains open and warned a fabricated pretext for an incursion could include reports like the one about mass graves in the Donbas region, reported CNN.
"We are in the window where we believe an attack could begin at any time," said Psaki. She said the US was not taking Russian claims of de-escalation at face value. "There's what Russia says and what Russia does," Psaki said. Russian troops "remain amassed in a threatening way on the border."
17 Feb 2022, 09:54:53 AM IST
Russian Claims of Ukraine Pullback Are False, U.S. Charges
The Biden administration rejected Russia’s claims of a troop pullback from Ukraine’s border and said Russia has added as many as 7,000 military personnel to the area.
Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters in Washington on Wednesday on condition of anonymity, did not offer evidence to back up their assertion that Russia had added the new troops to its forces already around Ukraine or say what their assertion was based upon.
17 Feb 2022, 09:54:53 AM IST
Ukraine rebels accuse govt forces of mortar shelling -report
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the RIA news agency said.
17 Feb 2022, 09:54:54 AM IST
Venezuela's leader pledges military cooperation with Russia
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation" with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the US and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country's protracted crisis.
