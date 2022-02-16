Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Biden says US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troop

A view of Ukraine's national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, said US President Joe Biden as his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin left for a trip to the region amidst an escalating crisis in Europe.

 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyurged citizens to celebrate a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday, as Washington warned once again that Russia remains poised to launch a devastating assault.

 

An intense diplomatic campaign is underway to head off the crisis triggered when Russia deployed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, backed with fleet reinforcements and powerful artillery and missile systems.

16 Feb 2022, 09:58 AM IST A Russian cyberattack?

On Tuesday, Ukraine said the websites of the country's defence ministry and armed forces as well as two banks had been hit by a cyberattack that could have Russian origins.

16 Feb 2022, 09:57 AM IST Verifiable withdrawal

But US President Joe Biden -- who has ordered Washington's embassy in Kyiv closed and urged Americans to leave Ukraine -- demanded that Russia prove its good intentions with a verifiable withdrawal.

"Analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," Biden said, in an address on the crisis. "The United States is prepared no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy," he said.

"And we are ready to respond decisively to Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility," he said, warning of "powerful sanctions".

16 Feb 2022, 09:57 AM IST Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held wide-ranging discussions with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of mutual interests, including concerns over the Ukraine situation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

