Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Biden says US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troop

A view of Ukraine's national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border.