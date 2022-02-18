Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Russian infantry units return from Crimea

The US ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying a “false-flag" event may be underway and a top diplomat describing Moscow as moving toward an “imminent invasion."
Russian officials said no invasion of Ukraine was underway and none was planned. But the Kremlin said in an official response to the Biden administration’s proposed security assurances that the offers were unsatisfactory and Russia might have to resort to unspecified “military-technical measures."
18 Feb 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Russian infantry units return from Crimea after drills
Several Russian mechanised infantry units have returned to their bases in the regions of Dagestan and Chechnya after completing drills in Crimea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.
18 Feb 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Europe next week, the State Department said Thursday night. That development occurred as tensions rose again over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden warned that the probability of an invasion of Ukraine is still “very high."
18 Feb 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Gold Price Pushes Above $1,900 as Ukraine Crisis Spurs Haven Demand
Gold dropped from an eight-month high after Russia agreed to meet with the U.S. for talks over the Ukraine standoff, easing some geopolitical concerns that had fueled demand for the haven asset.
Russia responded to an offer for a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe with proposed dates for late next week. The U.S. has accepted, “provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
18 Feb 2022, 09:26 AM IST
US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack
The United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten.
In a dramatic, previously unscheduled speech to the United Nations in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said intelligence showed Moscow could order an assault on its neighbor in the "coming days."
18 Feb 2022, 09:26 AM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed dates for holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, late next week, who accepted it if Russia does not invade Ukraine, local media reported.
Taking to Twitter, State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price said that the Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine.