Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Canada to donate lethal weapons to Kyiv

Diplomatic efforts to head off what US officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.
The United States said it will close its embassy in Ukraine and move all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border as invasion fears intensify. It also repeated warnings to private American citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.
15 Feb 2022, 11:07:42 AM IST
Canada to donate over $7 million of lethal weapons to Ukraine
Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.
The weapons include machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment," the press release said.
15 Feb 2022, 10:27:43 AM IST
German chancellor to meet Putin today
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today in the latest in an intense diplomatic scramble to dissuade the Russian leader from attacking his ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine. Western leaders consider the Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine to be the worst threat to the continent's security since the Cold War, and have prepared a crippling package of economic sanctions in response to any attack on its neighbour.
15 Feb 2022, 10:01:31 AM IST
Airlines Pull Services Back Further From Ukraine
European carriers took further steps to avoid Ukraine, while airline shares sank after tension mounted through the weekend over Russia’s troop buildup at the border.
KLM stopped flying to Ukraine on Saturday after the Dutch government raised its alert to red, advising citizens to leave because security was uncertain.
15 Feb 2022, 10:01:00 AM IST
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine
The Biden Administration has warned Russia of “severe consequences" in case its forces invade Ukraine and insisted on a diplomatic solution to the issue.
15 Feb 2022, 09:49:17 AM IST
Ukraine president calls for 'day of unity' for Feb. 16
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday called on the country's people to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, a date that some Western media say Russian could invade.
15 Feb 2022, 09:49:17 AM IST
Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Moscow on Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission to avert war, with Russia's largest trading partner in Europe warning of far-reaching sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.
