Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Canada to donate lethal weapons to Kyiv

11:09 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: The Kremlin signaled Monday that it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade Ukraine within days as Western officials increasingly fear.