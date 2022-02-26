This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO deploys its rapid response force for first time
2 min read.05:57 AM ISTAFP
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that the Kremlin's aggression had created a 'new normal', threatening Europe's broader security beyond non-NATO member Ukraine
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance was deploying its rapid response force for the first time ever to bolster defences in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"It is still a fluid situation. What we have seen is that the Ukrainian forces are fighting bravely and are actually able to inflict damage on the invading Russian forces," Stoltenberg said after a video summit of NATO leaders.
"It is a full invasion of Ukraine. They are moving towards Kyiv and the stated goal is to change the government of Ukraine."
Stoltenberg's warned that the Kremlin's aggression had created a "new normal", threatening Europe's broader security beyond non-NATO member Ukraine.
"We have already strengthened our deterrence and defence," Stoltenberg said.
"Yesterday, allies activated our defence plans and, as a result, we are deploying elements of the NATO Response Force (NRF) on land, at sea, and in the air to further strengthen our posture and to respond quickly to any contingency."
The step is the latest by NATO aimed at beefing up its defences after allies spearheaded by the United States rushed thousands of troops to eastern members as the Kremlin moved on Ukraine.
"We have over 100 jets at high alert, operating in over 30 different locations and over 120 ships from the high north to the Mediterranean," Stoltenberg said.