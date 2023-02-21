Soon after President Vladimir Putin's state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday began, Russian state media websites broadcasting it went reportedly went down.

The outage was reported across multiple state-backed TV channels, that included even All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website, said Reuters.

According to news agency, journalists at multiple locations were unable to access VGTRK, as its website said that "technical works were being carried out", while the Smotrim live-streaming platform also remained inaccessible for periods during the speech, the report added.

Another state-run RIA Novosti news agency termed the outage a result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Previously state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech and said the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels.

Meanwhile, Putin in his address, accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the war between Russian and Ukraine. The Russian President said that his government is doing everything possible to solve the problem peacefully with Ukraine, but added that very different scenario was being prepared behind their back.

Addressing the nation, the Russian President said, as AFP quoted, "We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs, a very different scenario was being prepared," adding, "Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us."

He also blamed the West for the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, after Kyiv's allies promised to send new weapons to Ukraine.

"The responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims.. lies completely with Western elites," the news agency quoted Putin.

On the issue of US President Joe Biden's visit in Ukraine on Monday, Putin said, "I want to emphasise that... no country in the world has as many military bases abroad as the United States. There are hundreds of them... around the world."

With agency inputs.