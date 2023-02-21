Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin addresses nation, outages reported across state-run media channels
- Previously state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech and said the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels.
Soon after President Vladimir Putin's state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday began, Russian state media websites broadcasting it went reportedly went down.
