Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine on Friday as the Vladimir Putin led-government directed the Russian troops to take their invasion beyond the capital Kyiv. On Thursday, war broke out near Chernobyl following which the Russian troops took control over the site after the battle with Ukrainian national guards protecting the decommissioned plant, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

In a rather theatric turn of events, Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn was spotted in Ukraine filming a documentary after Russia's attack on Ukraine , especially in Kyiv. The information was confirmed by the Hollywood publication Variety.

Pictures released by Ukraine's presidential press service on Thursday showed the Oscar winner attending a media briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv as Russian military invaded the country.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the presidential office said in a translated statement on its Facebook page.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

It said Penn - who has become a high profile campaigner on humanitarian and political issues - had spoken to Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists.

Penn previously travelled to Ukraine in November, meeting the military in preparation for the documentary, the statement added.

"Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack," it said.

"The more such people, true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop the massive attack on Russia."

Industry publication Variety said Penn's documentary was for Vice Studios, in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Representatives for Penn did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

