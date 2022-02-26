In the wake of the Ukraine crisis, the United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. Previously designated 11 members of Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice, the statement by the Treasury Department reads.

"We are united with our international allies and partners to ensure Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in statement.

"If necessary, we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia for its appalling behavior on the world stage," she said. The Treasury Department also will impose "full blocking sanctions" on state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund, a White House spokesperson said in a tweet on Friday. The fund is a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors.

The move by the U.S., the European Union and Britain sends “a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions" by Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. On a day when explosions and gunfire were sounding in Kyiv's capital, and Pope Francis went to Russia's embassy in Rome to personally appeal for an end, the sanctions were part of growing global condemnation of the offensive.

Asked by reporters if U.S. President Joe Biden has planned any more direct diplomatic overtures toward Putin, whose ground and air forces are pushing an offensive on Ukraine's key cities, Psaki said no.

