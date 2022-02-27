After Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on alerting "nuclear forces" , the US has taken a strong objection saying these remarks are a "totally unacceptable" escalation after the invasion of Ukraine. The US also slammed Putin for fabricating threats against Russia to justify his attack against innocent civilians who have died in the war with Ukraine so far.

As per reports, Putin in his latest statements had said he's putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert because the Western nations are taking “unfriendly" steps amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said he was putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert because, he said, Western countries are taking "unfriendly" steps against his country in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday.

"This is a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression," Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said on news channel ABC, while reacting to Putin's statement.

The Pentagon, via a senior official, has taken note of Putin's latest direction terming it as "escalatory", though there's no clarity on the change in US stance with respect to the nuclear forces.

Other defence officials also said Putin's announcement seemed genuine, and that it's an unnecessary step for him to take. "We believe that this is not only an unnecessary step for him to take but an escalatory one," the official said, on grounds of anonymity, news agency AFP reported. The official said there had never been any threat for Russia from the UK, NATO or for that matter Ukraine.

He also added that Putin seems to be "clearly potentially putting in play forces", which could make things much much worse if there's a single miscalculation.

The American ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said: "It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable," Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview on CBS.

Notably, Russia has the world's second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

