Russia-Ukraine crisis: What could be Putin's next move?

Andreas Kluth: I'm not sure the beer is weak. As you know, I'm very critical of European foreign policy. It has been a failure in so many ways and it could yet be that again. But in this case, there has not yet been a major invasion of the sort that the three of us have been talking about in the past few weeks. We need to leave ourselves room to ratchet up sanctions in step with Putin ratcheting up his attacks — and then also to ratchet down.