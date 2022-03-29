Russia-Ukraine in-person talks start today: 10 updates on Ukraine war

Ukraine war: Another round of talks aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday as the fighting looks increasingly like a stalemate on the ground, with the two sides trading control of a town in the east and a suburb of the capital.

Ukraine is striving for a cease-fire agreement in talks with Russian negotiators starting Tuesday in Turkey and sets a “minimum" goal of an improvement in the humanitarian situation that has caused millions to flee their homes in the wake of Moscow’s invasion, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia’s siege of Mariupol has killed almost 5,000 people, according to the city’s mayor. Poland, which has accepted around 2.3 million refugees from Ukraine, estimates that about half a million people have moved on to other destinations. Ukraine’s military recaptured the town of Irpin west of the capital from Russian troops, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

President Joe Biden said his weekend remarks that Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, cannot stay in power reflected his “moral outrage," and didn’t mean the U.S. had adopted a policy of regime change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the 10 updates on Ukraine-Russia war:

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.

Ukrainian forces retook Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, from Russian troops, who were regrouping to take the area back, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday as he sought to rally the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A cyberattack knocked Ukraine’s national telecommunications provider Ukrtelecom almost completely offline. The chief of Ukraine’s state service for special communication, Yurii Shchyhol, blamed “the enemy" without specifically naming Russia and said most customers were cut off from telephone, internet and mobile service so that coverage could continue for Ukraine’s military.

Resolving humanitarian issues will be the “minimum" goal for Ukraine’s negotiators in two days of talks with Russia in Istanbul scheduled to begin Tuesday, Kuleba said. The maximum goal is a stable cease-fire agreement, he said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

President Joe Biden said he wasn’t announcing a U.S. policy change when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power," but was expressing his own anger about the invasion of Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency that the nuclear material at a damaged facility in Kharkiv remains intact despite the complex coming under renewed fire “a few days ago," according to an IAEA statement.

Group of Seven energy ministers unanimously rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that natural-gas contracts be paid in rubles. Putin’s demand represents a “one-sided and clear breach of contracts," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday after chairing talks that also included European Union officials.

The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, including to replenish America’s arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rolling out the Defense Department’s $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would meet “briefly" with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations ahead of their talks on Tuesday. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting Monday, the Turkish leader also said that separate telephone calls he has been holding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were progressing in a “positive direction." He did not elaborate.

