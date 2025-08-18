Russia-Ukraine peace deal closer? Trump envoy says Putin agrees to NATO-style protection for Kyiv

During his summit with President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the proposal that the US and its European allies could extend Ukraine a security guarantee similar to NATO’s collective defense mandate as part of a potential peace settlement.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, who attended Friday’s talks at a military base in Alaska, said “was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that” and called it “game-changing.”

Witkoff told CNN on Sunday, “We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO,"

Witkoff did not elaborate on how the security framework might function, but the proposal signaled a significant shift for Putin and could provide a way around his longstanding resistance to Ukraine joining NATO.

It is likely to be a key topic Monday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and major European leaders meet with Trump at the White House to discuss ending the 3 1/2-year conflict.

Russia pledged not to go after European countries Witkoff added that Russia had also consented to pass legislation pledging not to “go after any other European countries and violate their sovereignty.”

“The Russians agreed on enshrining legislatively language that would prevent them from — or that they would attest to not attempting to take any more land from Ukraine after a peace deal, where they would attest to not violating any European borders," he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Europe welcomes US openness to security guarantees

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Brussels alongside Zelenskyy, applauded the news from the White House as a European coalition looks to set up a force to police any future peace in Ukraine.

"We welcome President Trump's willingness to contribute to Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine and the coalition of the willing' — including the European Union — is ready to do its share,” she said.

Zelenskyy thanked the US for signaling that it was willing to support such guarantees but said much remained unclear.

“There are no details how it will work, and what America's role will be, Europe's role will be and what the EU can do — and this is our main task: We need security to work in practice like Article 5 of NATO,” he said.