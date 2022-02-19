The airlines company also informed that seats were available on these flights and that bookings can be made through Air India's Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents

Tata Group operated airline company Air India on Saturday announced that they are operating three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22,24 and 26 February and asked passengers to book seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airlines company also informed that seats were available on these flights and that bookings can be made through Air India's Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.

Check live updates on Russian-Ukrainian conflict here

The airline company on Friday had said that they would operate three flights between India and Ukraine later this month to bring back citizens stranded in the crisis-laden Eastern European nation

This announcement comes a day after the Union government asked Indian airlines to operate special or charter flights to Ukraine to rescue stranded citizens there.

So far, Air India is the only Indian airline that has offered to operate flights to Ukraine.

As scheduled international flights remain suspended, flights to Ukraine will operate under bilateral air bubble agreements between the two nations.

India currently has such agreements with 35 countries, including Ukraine.

Interestingly, none of the Indian airlines operates between India and Ukraine.

Ukraine International Airlines, the flag carrier of the Eastern European country, flies a weekly one-stop flight from Kyiv to New Delhi via Ras Al Khaimah.

Check live updates on Russian-Ukrainian tension here

Kremlin on Saturday said that Russia has hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin.

The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons.

"All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives", a statement said, adding that the drills included Tu-95 bombers as well as submarines.

