The airlines company also informed that seats were available on these flights and that bookings can be made through Air India's Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents
Tata Group operated airline company Air India on Saturday announced that they are operating three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22,24 and 26 February and asked passengers to book seats.
