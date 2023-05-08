Ukraine's top military command said that its forces destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia had launched overnight at different targets around the country. Russia had attacked the Kyiv region with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight.

"The Russian Federation (also) launched 16 missile strikes last night, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update.

It added that in addition, 61 airstrikes and 52 attacks from the heavy rocket salvo fire systems were launched over the past day on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed sanctions on seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the report said, citing a copy of the sanctions list seen by the FT.

According to the FT, the sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some companies like King-Pai Technology have already been placed under sanctions by the United States, which said it was a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago, which Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation", the EU has adopted 10 sanctions packages against Russian individuals and companies, inflicting economic hardship and making financing the war more difficult.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II, commemorating Victory in Europe Day. In a video statement standing in front of a war memorial, he said, “All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated." "Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now," he added.

His address came on the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces on May 8, 1945 and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, celebrating the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.

(With inputs from agencies)