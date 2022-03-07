Russia-Ukraine war: 10 things you need to know

The Russian government and the Ukraine government have started a third round of talks in Belarus on the 12th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Interfax news.

Russia has been demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Here are ten latest developments you need to know.

-Earlier in the day it was reported that a steady stream of businesses, including major accounting and media firms, announced they would stop doing business with Ukraine.

-Oil soared above $135 a barrel after the White House said it was considering an embargo on Russian supplies.

-Russia agreed to ceasefire, in order to facilitate civilian evacuation from Ukraine. Moscow named these "humanitarian corridors" to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia and its ally Belarus. The move was dismissed by Kyiv as an immoral stunt while pleading for more sanctions.

-Russia's defence ministry said it would open six humanitarian corridors in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, but Kyiv rejected the plan given the proposed evacuation routes led into Russian or Belarusian territory.

-The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to NATO's guarantee of mutual defense among its members, top diplomat Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania.

-Russia boycotted hearings at the U.N.'s highest court where Ukraine is seeking an emergency order to halt hostilities.

-China offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while its foreign minister hailed China's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". Meanwhile, Boris Johnson rejected calls for easing visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, saying Britain was "generous" but needed checks on those arriving.

-As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said. U.N.s refugee agency said over 1.7 million have left so far.

-Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group.

-Russia's rouble tumbled to another record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed until at least Wednesday. Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, said they will keep its stores in Russia open as more global brands cut ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.