Russia-Ukraine war: 2 Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, 3 become victims

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2023, 02:51 AM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Rescuers and a local resident carry a woman who was wounded inside a residential building during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine February 5, 2023. (REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova) (REUTERS)Premium
Rescuers and a local resident carry a woman who was wounded inside a residential building during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine February 5, 2023. (REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova) (REUTERS)

  • Russia has claimed gains in recent days around war-ravaged Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, despite the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine.

At least two Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv with one of the missiles striking a residential building, Reuters reported local officials saying on Sunday.

"A residential building in the city center was hit. A fire broke out. So far, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 55," Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging platform.

As per the report, the woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Russia has claimed gains in recent days around war-ravaged Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, despite the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Ukraine-Russia war: Europe imposes ban on Russian diesel, other oil products

For months, Russian forces have been trying to seize control of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, which has become the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

"In the northern quarters of Artemovsk, fierce battles are going on for every street, every house, every stairwell," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement, adding , “The Ukrainian armed forces are fighting to the last."

In the meantime, another report arrived that Ukraine is replacing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. He will be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the GUR military intelligence agency.

Aimed at clamping down on corruption, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired a series of high level officials this year.

With agency inputs.

