Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, at least 21 people, including two children, were killed in airstrikes on Sumy on Monday night. This was hours before evacuations started in the city. Meanwhile, Moscow announces a ceasefire in the five cities worst-hit by the fighting - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, at least 21 people, including two children, were killed in airstrikes on Sumy on Monday night. This was hours before evacuations started in the city. Meanwhile, Moscow announces a ceasefire in the five cities worst-hit by the fighting - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine: Ukraine begins evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy under a deal with Moscow to set up humanitarian corridors out of cities besieged by Russian forces.

Dozens of buses ferry the evacuees to the city of Lokhvytsya, around 150 kilometres to the southwest in Ukrainian-held territory.

Moscow announces a ceasefire in the five cities worst-hit by the fighting: the area around the capital Kyiv, the northern town of Chernihiv, the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv and Sumy.

At least 21 people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on Sumy on Monday night, hours before the evacuations began. Thousands attempt to board packed trains out of Odessa, Ukraine's main port which is also bracing for attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounces what he calls unkept "promises" by the West to help protect Ukraine. "It's been 13 days we've been hearing promises, 13 days we've been told we'll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us," he said.

The World Bank approves an additional $489-million package for Ukraine, to be made available immediately.

The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million. Poland alone has received 1.2 million people.

US media say President Joe Biden is preparing to ban US imports of Russian oil and a leaked EU plan shows Brussels dramatically reducing its dependency on Russian gas to try sever Moscow's main economic lifeline.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges "maximum restraint" over Ukraine but stops short of condemning the Russian invasion in a video summit with the leaders of France and Germany.

Energy giant Shell says it will stop purchasing Russian crude oil and shut down its operations in the country. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine: Ukraine begins evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy under a deal with Moscow to set up humanitarian corridors out of cities besieged by Russian forces.

Dozens of buses ferry the evacuees to the city of Lokhvytsya, around 150 kilometres to the southwest in Ukrainian-held territory.

Moscow announces a ceasefire in the five cities worst-hit by the fighting: the area around the capital Kyiv, the northern town of Chernihiv, the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv and Sumy.

At least 21 people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on Sumy on Monday night, hours before the evacuations began. Thousands attempt to board packed trains out of Odessa, Ukraine's main port which is also bracing for attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounces what he calls unkept "promises" by the West to help protect Ukraine. "It's been 13 days we've been hearing promises, 13 days we've been told we'll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us," he said.

The World Bank approves an additional $489-million package for Ukraine, to be made available immediately.

The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million. Poland alone has received 1.2 million people.

US media say President Joe Biden is preparing to ban US imports of Russian oil and a leaked EU plan shows Brussels dramatically reducing its dependency on Russian gas to try sever Moscow's main economic lifeline.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges "maximum restraint" over Ukraine but stops short of condemning the Russian invasion in a video summit with the leaders of France and Germany.

Energy giant Shell says it will stop purchasing Russian crude oil and shut down its operations in the country. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}