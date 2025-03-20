Russia-Ukraine war: After Oval Office spat, Zelensky praises ‘positive’ and ‘frank’ conversation with Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently spoke to US President Donald Trump regarding American efforts to bring peace amid the three-year-long Russia-Ukraine war.

Sharing the details regarding the conversation on the social media platform X, Zelensky said, “I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump @POTUS I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped in moving toward ending the war.”

Advertisement

Zelensky's conversation with Trump comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to temporarily halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. Zelensky had previously announced he would speak with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, March 19.

“President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin and the key issues discussed. One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it. Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah. The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, and Ukraine accepted this proposal as well. We will continue working to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility for a comprehensive peace agreement to be prepared during the ceasefire," Zelensky said.

Advertisement

Also Read | 10 BIG revelations in JFK files

Impact of Russian strikes He also shared details of the implications of Russian strikes to Trump.

Zelensky said he provided an update to the US President on the battlefield situation and the consequences of Russian strikes, about the situation in the Kursk region, the issue of the release of POWs, and the return of Ukrainian children captured by Russian forces.



"We also discussed the state of Ukraine’s air defence and the possibility of strengthening it to protect lives,” the Ukrainian President said.

He also promised to rectify technical issues towards partial ceasefire efforts and informed about the meeting with Saudi Arabia.

“We instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire. Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace. We instructed our advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible,”Zelensky wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | Putin wants Trump to formally recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine

America's role in Russia-Ukraine war Emphasising the role of the US towards war efforts said, “We agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue working together to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace. We believe that together with America, with President Trump, and under American leadership, lasting peace can be achieved this year.”

He further added, “I thanked President Trump and the American people for their support. I stressed that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Ukraine accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. I highlighted the importance of President Trump’s concept of peace through strength. We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams.”

Advertisement

Trump's conversation with Putin Donald Trump also spoke to his Russian counterpart this week, where efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war were discussed. The leaders decided on a 30-day halt to attacks on energy infrastructure targets in Russia and Ukraine.

Following the discussion, the White House released a statement sharing details of the conversation. While referring to the war, the statement read,“The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people."

Also Read | Donald Trump freezes military aid to Ukraine amid rising tensions with Zelensky

Trump-Zelensky spat On February 28, Zelensky visited the Oval Office to discuss the war with Donald Trump. However, the world was shocked after the discussions took an ugly turn.

Trump even accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three.”

Advertisement

“You don't have the cards right now….you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty,” Trump said.

"You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky warned the US would “feel it in the future” if they did not support Ukraine.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem,” Trump replied.



The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia now holds around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, Reuters reported. Putin-led Russia has previously ruled out territorial concessions and said Ukraine must withdraw fully from four Ukrainian regions claimed and partly controlled by it, according to the report.