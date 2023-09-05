Russia-Ukraine war and absence of Putin, Xi Jinping to cast a shadow over G20 Summit5 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Heightened disagreements on Russia's intervention in Ukraine pose a threat to the G20 summit's success, with divisions likely to deepen between Western, non-Western powers. The summit will be dominated by Western nations and their allies, as China and Russia have indicated they will not attend.
Heightened and deeply entrenched disagreements concerning Russia's military intervention in Ukraine pose a significant threat to the advancement of critical global issues like food security, mounting debt concerns, and collaborative efforts to address climate change.
