Heightened disagreements on Russia's intervention in Ukraine pose a threat to the G20 summit's success, with divisions likely to deepen between Western, non-Western powers. The summit will be dominated by Western nations and their allies, as China and Russia have indicated they will not attend.

As the world's most influential nations convene in New Delhi this weekend, these divisions loom large.

As per a report by Reuters, the uncompromising positions on the conflict have resulted in a lack of consensus, to the extent that not even a single joint statement has been reached in the approximately 20 ministerial meetings held under India's G20 presidency this year.

Consequently, it falls upon the leaders to navigate these challenges and attempt to find potential solutions.

China will be sending Premier Li Qiang instead of President Xi Jinping, and Russia has already stated that President Vladimir Putin won't be present, indicating that neither of these countries is expected to be part of any consensus.

As a result, the two-day summit, scheduled for September 9, will primarily be influenced by Western nations and their allies. Among the G20 leaders set to attend are US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman, and Japan's Fumio Kishida.

Reuters reported citing analysts that a failed summit would expose the limits of cooperation between Western and non-Western powers, and prompt countries to double down on the groups they are more comfortable with.

To tackle global threats "breaking off into Western and non-Western blocs isn't what you want," said Michael Kugelman, the director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington to Reuters.

The inability to secure a consensus could also damage the diplomatic reputation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been utilizing India's presidency to strengthen New Delhi's status as an economic heavyweight and a prominent figure among the world's southern nations.

"If the leaders' summit is a flop, New Delhi and especially Modi will have suffered a major diplomatic, and political, setback," Kugelman told Reuters.

India, which has refrained from condemning Russia's incursion into Ukraine, faces the task of persuading the group to reach a consensus on a collective statement known as the Leaders Declaration. Alternatively, it may find itself presiding over the first G20 presidency since 2008 that concludes without such a communique.

"The positions have hardened since the Bali Summit," a senior Indian government official told Reuters, referring to the 2022 summit held in Indonesia. “Russia and China have toughened their position since then, a consensus would be very hard."

"In Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo clinched a last-minute joint statement from the bloc. India is hoping that the leaders can again work something out at the last minute", another government official told Reuters.

The Bali Leaders' Declaration said "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."

It also said that "there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions."

Another Indian official said that in Bali, "Russia and China were more flexible." But as the war completes 18 months, countries "are not agreeing even to the language used in the Bali Declaration".

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who will come in place of Putin, have already drawn battle lines.

During a conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trudeau confirmed his attendance at the meeting in India but expressed his disappointment over the fact that the Ukrainian president had not been extended an invitation.

"As you know, we will be speaking up strongly for you, and we will continue to make sure that the world is standing with Ukraine," Trudeau said in the call with Zelenskiy.

Last week, Lavrov declared that Russia would obstruct the G20 Summit's concluding statement unless it incorporated Moscow's viewpoint on Kyiv and other global crises. Diplomats have indicated that it's highly unlikely for Moscow's position to be endorsed, and as a result, the summit will probably end up issuing a non-binding or incomplete statement.

Is China pushing BRICS? In the previous month, the BRICS group, led by China as the dominant member, expanded its membership by including six additional countries. This move was part of a broader effort to reconfigure what it perceives as an outdated global order.

"Xi’s absence may be Beijing’s attempt to put a nail in the G20’s coffin, only weeks after expanding the BRICS organization which is more aligned with China’s world view," said David Boling, director at consulting firm Eurasia Group.

India is a BRICS member, collaborating with Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa. Initially, it held reservations regarding the expansion of the bloc. However, during the recent summit in Johannesburg, India aligned itself with a consensus on the criteria for admitting new members.

Throughout its G20 presidency, India has aimed to downplay the disagreements surrounding Ukraine and has emphasized efforts toward resolving issues such as climate change, alleviating debt burdens for vulnerable nations, establishing regulations for cryptocurrencies, and implementing reforms within multilateral banks.

“New Delhi has also attempted to break an impasse over a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, but Russia is unlikely to budge from its opposition to the plan", Indian officials said.

Throughout the year, negotiations regarding debt restructuring and the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax have made limited headway. However, India has succeeded in garnering backing from the United States and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for comprehensive global regulations pertaining to cryptocurrencies.

Under the guidance of former Indian bureaucrat N.K. Singh and economist Larry Summers, a former US treasury secretary, a G20 committee has put forth a recommendation to augment lending by multilateral banks to developing nations. Nevertheless, this proposal has not yet received unanimous approval.

During the group's meetings in July, disparities in climate change objectives had caused divisions between developed and developing nations. Officials have indicated that these stances are unlikely to undergo any significant shifts at the upcoming summit.

(With inputs from Reuters)