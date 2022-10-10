The advisory comes as several blasts hit the center of Kyiv, the first strike on the Ukrainian capital since late June. Explosions were reported in Odesa, the city of Dnipro as well as Lviv in the far west of Ukraine
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday issued an advisory warning Indian national on their movement within Ukraine. This comes as several blasts hit the center of Kyiv, the first strike on the Ukrainian capital since late June. Explosions were reported in Odesa, the city of Dnipro as well as Lviv in the far west of Ukraine, two days after an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine’s secret services.
The advisory issued by the Embassy keeping the recent bombed attacks in mind advised Indian to keep in touch with the authorities regarding their status of presence in Ukraine.
The Embassy has asked Indian nationals in Ukraine to avoid all non-essential travel within and to Ukraine.
“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities. "
See the advisory here
Russia 'attacks' several cities in Ukraine
Ukraine's presidency said on Monday there were strikes on "many" cities in Ukraine, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.
"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, calling on the population to "stay in shelters". Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning.
The explosions hit Kyiv around 8:15 am local time (0515 GMT), and an AFP journalist in the city saw numerous ambulances appearing to head towards the scene of the blasts. Kyiv heard at least five blasts on Monday morning. "Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.
"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and the death of civilians," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation," it said.
Contact details for Indian nationals in Kyiv
20-B, M. Berlinskogo Street, Kylv-01901, Ukraine
Tel No (+380 44) 468-6661, Email: pol.kyiv@mea.gov.in
