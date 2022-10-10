The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday issued an advisory warning Indian national on their movement within Ukraine. This comes as several blasts hit the center of Kyiv, the first strike on the Ukrainian capital since late June. Explosions were reported in Odesa, the city of Dnipro as well as Lviv in the far west of Ukraine, two days after an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine’s secret services.

