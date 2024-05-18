Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Biggest advantage for Russia was…’, Zelensky calls for ‘fair peace’ deal
Ukrainian President Zelensky warns of potential escalation in the Russian offensive, calls for a 'fair peace' and urges allies to send more air defense. He dismisses the idea of an Olympic truce and calls for a peace summit in Switzerland without Russia's participation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday warned Russia could intensify its offensive. In an interview with AFP, he said Kyiv would only accept a "fair peace" despite the West's calls for a quick solution.